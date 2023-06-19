Today’s Birthday (06/21/23). Friends are your true wealth this year. Plan upcoming studies and adventures with dedication. Make exciting domestic improvements this autumn. Changes redirect a team effort this winter. Resolve springtime challenges at home, before winning a summer professional prize. Connect and network to grow.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Your domestic agenda takes precedence for a month, with the Sun in Cancer. Savor home comforts. Make repairs and upgrades for family benefit.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Write, research and capture the story. Study intently and learn quickly, with the Sun in Cancer. Creative expression flowers easily over the next month.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Launch lucrative projects under the Cancer Sun for a month. It’s easier to make money. Develop new income streams for surging cash flow.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — What results would you love? You’re strong, smart and energized, with the Sun in your sign. Make the most of it for a month.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Finish old business this month. Review plans and priorities, and process recent transitions, with the Sun in Cancer. Recharge privately. Listen to imagination.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Teamwork wins, with the Sun in Cancer. Social participation delivers benefits this month. Collaborate with your tribe, group and community. It’s party time.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Tap into your own passion. Advance your career and status over the next month, with the Sun in Cancer. Energize your work with love.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Explore your subject more deeply. Venture into new terrain over a month, with the Sun in Cancer. Investigate and study. Travel for direct experience.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Develop profitable projects. Collaborate for shared gain, with the Sun in Cancer. Contribute for joint benefits over the next month. Grow and build together.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Compromise, negotiate, and find win-win situations. Energize romance. Over four weeks, with the Sun in Cancer, prioritize partnership. Share appreciation, gratitude and memories.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Grow stronger under the Cancer Sun. Prioritize physical health and performance with energy-building practices including good food, exercise and rest. Nature feeds your spirit.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Your heart keeps growing. Fall in love all over again this month. The Cancer Sun favors romance, fun and passion. Special connections energize you.

