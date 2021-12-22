Today’s Birthday (12/24/21). Savor this abundant year. Steady efforts and practices add up in a satisfying way. Winter sparkles with epiphanies that set the stage for a fine spring romance. Shift directions with a group project next summer, for a shared autumn victory. Keep feeding your savings.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Physical efforts get positive results. Favorable conditions ease your healthy routines. Keep your objectives in mind. Energize your actions, fitness and work.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Romance is a distinct possibility. Unexpected sweetness flavors the day. Express your creativity, passion and love. Let others know how grateful you are.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Domestic decoration, creativity and artistry flowers. Play with colors, flavors and presentation. Candlelight favors everyone. Share some family fun, treats and delicious connection.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Study the situation. Things are starting to make sense. Listen and learn. Brilliant ideas deserve investigation. Profit from creative communications. Write your story.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — You can get what you need. Balance expenses and income for positive cash flow. Replenish reserves. Avoid overconsumption or waste. Keep things simple.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Discover an unexpected personal bonus. Advance a passion project with favorable conditions. Create harmony where none existed. Make a loving connection.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Avoid travel if you can. Complete last-minute projects. You’re especially productive behind closed doors. Invest in efficiency. Make an amazing discovery. Enjoy some soul food.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Social connections light you up. Enjoy a delightful party phase. Loved ones share brilliant ideas. Rediscover your family, kin and community. Receive an unexpected bonus.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Your professional status flowers. An unexpected opportunity appears. Take advantage of great conditions to advance your project. Share appreciation with your team.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Widen your horizons. Make a delightful long-distance connection. Abandon expectations, stay flexible and enjoy yourself. Learn new tricks. Make an amazing discovery.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Align with your partner on expenditures. Discover lucrative opportunities. Collaborate for shared gain. Take advantage of unexpected opportunities. Make sure you’re on the same page.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Let your partner know how you feel. Share support and enjoy sweet moments together. Listen and learn something new. Express your gratitude.