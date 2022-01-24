Today’s Birthday (01/26/22). Luck lights the way this year. Realize personal dreams with steady practices and routines. Friends make your winter sparkle, before spring draws you into home and family. A professional change next summer redirects you for career breakthroughs next autumn. You’re a shining star.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — While travel may entice, conditions may not favor it. Monitor closely. Find alternate methods or routes. Have a backup plan. Discipline and coordination pay.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Review reserves. Coordinate participation and contribution with your partner. Disciplined efforts pay valuable returns. Pool resources. Prioritize basics. Extra attention makes the difference.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Resolve a challenge with your partner. Disciplined efforts win. Don’t push sensitivities. Provide steady support. Consider all options. Imagine achieving the desired results.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Steady attention overcomes a challenge with work, health or fitness. Patience and persistence pay off. Nurture your physical energy with good food, exercise and rest.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Support a passion project over a hurdle. A strong push builds momentum. Disciplined efforts strengthen your game. Practice a fun obsession.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Home draws you in. Manage any domestic breakdowns or repairs. Clean house. Make an improvement. Enjoy delicious meals. Relax with family in familiar surroundings.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Communication, patience and persistence help you navigate a tricky spot. Do the homework. Get multiple perspectives. Add illustrations. Share what you’re learning.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Have faith in your own efforts. You can bring in the resources you need. Resist impulsive expenses. Your work is gaining respect. Keep showing up.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially brilliant and creative. Listen to intuition and inner wisdom. Integrity provides workability. Stay true to your word and values. Power on.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Step back for an objective perspective. Peace and quiet help you think. Review the current situation and plan what’s ahead. Rest and recharge.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork eases the load. Support others and be supported. Help each other with a challenge. Practice makes perfect. Strengthen community bonds. Pull with friends.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Pad the schedule. Professional projects could encounter complications. Back up files and archives. Extra effort behind the scenes pays. Someone appreciates your discipline.