Today’s Birthday (09/23/22). Fortune favors collaboration and partnership this year. Direct creativity and passion with consistent discipline for satisfying results. Autumn creative projects gain acclaim, before winter conditions alter your exploration. Conserve a bountiful shared harvest next spring, before summer changes require cleverness and communication. Together, you’re amazing.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Find efficient tricks. With Mercury retrograde backing into Virgo, work gets more interesting. Energize physical health, wellness and creative projects for growing strength.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Express your heart. Over several weeks, with Mercury retrograde in Virgo, it’s easier to put feelings into words. Make bold declarations. Communicate your love.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Put love into your home, with Mercury entering Virgo. Decorate, beautify and upgrade the ambiance. Realize plans determined earlier. Add music and soft lighting.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Creative communications thrive and flower. With Mercury in Virgo, you’re especially brilliant. Talk about subjects near to your heart. Develop a passion project.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Share your heart in your work and demand for it rises. Communication gets profitable, with Mercury retrograde in Virgo. Network, wheel and deal.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your natural communication and artistic talents are enhanced by Mercury backing retrograde into your sign. Reconnect with friends and allies. Grow your network.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Introspection, writing and organization recharge and inspire, with Mercury retrograde entering Virgo for a few weeks. Savor ritual, meditation, spiritual and philosophical contemplation.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Collaboration energizes you. Your team grows stronger, with retrograde Mercury backing into Virgo. Share support with friends to advance for several weeks. Pull together.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Assume more responsibility at work, with Mercury retrograde in Virgo. Review where you’ve been and consider what’s next. Advance your career in interesting directions.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Revise study or travel plans, with Mercury retrograde in Virgo for a few weeks. Expand your territory. Make long-distance connections. Share stories from your adventures.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Financial discussions, inquiries and requests can get fruitful, with retrograde Mercury backing into Virgo for a few weeks. Make valuable connections. Network and collaborate.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Partnership flowers, with Mercury retrograde in Virgo. Compromise and negotiate for mutually beneficial solutions. A mutual attraction grows stronger. Strategize for shared gain.
