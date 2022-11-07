(NOTICE: For retransmission or other content delivery inquiries, please contact TCA Customer Service, (tcacustomerservice@tribpub.com) at 1-800-346-8798, or outside the US +1-312-222-4865.)
Linda C. Black Horoscopes: November 8
Nancy Black, Tribune Content Agency
Linda Black Horoscopes
Today's Birthday (11/08/22). Your work, endurance and health grow stronger this year. Steady efforts strengthen domestic support structures. Autumn illuminates personal accomplishments, before winter redirects plans with your partner. Putting your heart into efforts for victory next spring motivates summer introspection, reflection and redirection. Discover revitalizing inspiration.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Adapt strategies with income and finances. Discover opportunities in another direction, with this Taurus Full Moon Lunar Eclipse. Discover and develop possibilities over six months.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 6 -- A challenge reorients. This Full Moon Eclipse in your sign illuminates new personal directions. Expand boundaries. Develop an inspiring possibility over half a year.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 6 -- Review priorities privately. This Taurus Eclipse illuminates a transition. Begin a six-month introspective phase. Balance old and new. Meditate on dreams, past and future.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Social changes get illuminated by the Full Moon Eclipse. Adapt with community and team alterations over six months. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Consider career opportunities. Make professional changes with this Eclipse. Redirect efforts over the next half year toward your talents, passions and purpose. Follow your heart.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Adapt an exploration for new circumstances or conditions. This Eclipse illuminates a shift in your educational investigations. Experiment with new concepts over six months.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Collaborate for family financial growth over the next six-month Eclipse phase. Shift directions with shared accounts. Conserve resources. Work out the next phase together.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Make adjustments together. Collaborate for common commitments. Support your partnership around this half-year Eclipse phase. Adapt and share solutions. Love provides foundational strength.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Begin a physical fitness phase. Adapt practices for changing conditions illuminated by this Full Moon Eclipse. Strengthen routines over six months for growing health.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Tonight's Lunar Eclipse reveals transitions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor. Shift perspectives and strategies. Express your heart, imagination and artistry for six months.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 7 -- Make repairs. Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation under this Taurus Eclipse. Enjoy a six-month home and family phase.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Start another chapter. A half-year Eclipse phase highlights communications, connection and intellectual discovery. Consider news from another perspective. Write, edit and share your views.
(Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to www.nancyblack.com.)
