Today’s Birthday (08/27/21). Expand your physical strength, endurance and health this year. Develop skills and capacities with consistent dedication. Your career takes off this summer, potentially motivating autumn travel or educational changes. Family fun enchants this winter, before springtime tempts you to explore. Energize your heart.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — You’re full of creative and even innovative ideas. They may lack structure. Have faith in your imagination. Sketch and plot. Build foundations first.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Balance confidence with humility. Maintain patience, especially when things don’t go your way. Don’t make assumptions. Breathe and relax. You’re making a good impression.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Review plans and contemplate options. Prioritize practicalities. Consider poetry, spiritual or philosophical views. Muse on eternal mysteries. Practice comforting rituals and traditions. Rest and recharge.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Support friends through changes. Ask for support when you need it. Strengthen bonds with your local community, friends and neighbors. Make valuable connections.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Take charge to strengthen basic structures with a professional project. Focus and prepare for a test. You can solve this puzzle. Patiently persist.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — What would you like to learn about? Enjoy classes, seminars or long-distance connections. Dream, speculate and then research options. Investigate exploration and adventure.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Practice practical frugality and patience to steadily build financial stability. Old assumptions can get challenged. Collaborate for common gain. Brainstorm unusual and creative solutions.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Let someone else direct the show. Or you could take charge and give your partner a break. Collaborate for shared ease and support.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Practice the basics before pushing into more unfamiliar terrain. Prioritize your health, wellness and fitness. Good food, exercise and rest helps you grow.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize family and love. Unexpected changes could postpone romance and relaxation. Manage logistics and keep agreements. Reinforce basic supports. Carve out restful time together.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Practical domestic goals have your focus. Paint a room. Clean closets or the garage. Conserve resources and enjoy home comforts. Cook up something delicious.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Disciplined efforts with a creative project pay extra rewards. Reinforce basic structures. Learn from an experienced elder. Build elaborations upon a solid framework.
