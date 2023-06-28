Today’s Birthday (06/29/23). Common dreams propel powerful collaborations this year. Dedicated investigation solves curious mysteries. Autumn joys and laughter fill your house, before a phase resolving winter social puzzles. Nurturing your garden for domestic flowering this spring inspires professional flowering next summer. You’re on a winning team.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate around unexpected financial circumstances. Avoid arguments. Communication resolves a structural breakdown. Love is the common binding thread. Focus on practical priorities.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Collaborative efforts could stall. Avoid upsets or fuss. Keep your patience. Consider consequences before reacting blindly. Discuss what’s possible and what’s necessary. Work together.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize health and energy. Assess conditions and choose your best path. Slow around sharp corners. Practice your moves to grow stronger. Savor beautiful scenery.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Relax and enjoy simple pleasures. Romantic barriers or limitations abound. Resolve misunderstandings and untangle complications. Have fun with your inner circle. Discuss crazy dreams.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Focus on practical domestic priorities. Avoid a cringy situation by fixing something before it breaks. Don’t try to force things. Nurture your household through changes.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Keep your attitude positive despite challenges. Avoid assumptions or illusive promises. Words get results where actions fail. Discuss the possibilities. Coordinate and network.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Complications could get expensive. Things may not go as planned. Review accounts to maintain positive balances. Adjust as needed. Discuss profitable ideas and possibilities.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Prioritize a personal project. Despite challenges, you get to choose your response to whatever happens. Procrastinate later. Advance your own game. Develop satisfying results.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Avoid noise and crowds for quieter scenery. Organize and strategize. Review plans and update for current circumstances. Imagine new possibilities and adjust to suit.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Help support a group project around a challenge. Things may not go according to plan. Collaborate and communicate. Learn from multiple perspectives. Pull together.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Listen to your intuition. Adapt to unforeseen professional changes. Reinforce infrastructures and foundational elements. Communication is key. Take advantage of an opportunity to acknowledge someone.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — An investigation may not go as planned. Monitor conditions closely and proceed with caution. Limitations, delays and barriers abound. Avoid risky routes. Study conditions.

