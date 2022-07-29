Today’s Birthday (08/01/22). Explore new frontiers this year. Coordinated collaboration builds shared connection and accomplishments. Making a romantic change this summer motivates autumn fun, playfulness and love. Social changes could redirect your winter plans, before a professional breakthrough lights up springtime. Get out and push your personal envelope.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Take action for love. Connect and strategize with your partner. Listen to intuition. Dreams provide insight. Take advantage of favorable conditions for collaboration.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Things could get busy. Physical action gets results. Get moving for an energy boost. Focus on the present moment. Listen to your body.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize fun, family and romance. Spontaneous deviations can reveal hidden treasure. Listen to intuition and unspoken clues. Give in to a magnetic attraction.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Listen to creative muses. Brilliant home improvement ideas and projects can have lasting benefits. Rearrange the furniture. Clear clutter. Savor the comforts of home.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — A fascinating story grabs your attention. Read the background material before jumping to conclusions. Communications and research connect the dots. Share discoveries and insights.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Keep generating positive cash flow. Look for profitable opportunities and find them. Follow a lucky hunch. Nothing ventured, nothing gained. Hustle gets results.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Go for personal priorities. Allow time for your favorite activities. Your charm is captivating. Consider divergent opinions. Secrets get revealed. Don’t get sidetracked.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — You’re especially sensitive and intuitive. Reduce overstimulation, chaos or noise. Listen to birdsong. Organize schedules, files and closets. Creative ideas spark into plans.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Reconnect with friends. Pursue shared ventures. Teamwork makes a difficult job easy. Keep everyone in the loop. Consensus builds powerful collaboration. Discuss possibilities.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Energize professional projects. Action gets results. Avoid risky business. Don’t step on anyone to accomplish your objectives. Watch for lucky opportunities and grab the next.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Study and investigate a fascinating subject. Your research is digging up treasure. Polish and prepare your presentation. Explore ideas with an open mind.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Handle administrative tasks for shared gain. Manage correspondence, document and file management to keep accounts current and balanced. Contribute to a joint venture.
