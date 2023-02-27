Today’s Birthday (03/01/23). Grow financial prosperity this year. Private contemplation helps process transitions. Shift the story for winter changes, before springtime silver rains into your coffers. Summer journeys deviate routes around a challenge, orienting you and your partner to share autumn bounty. Enjoy and preserve resources.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Household issues require attention. Stick close to home. Clean and beautify spaces. Make repairs and upgrades. Action taken now has lasting benefits.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially clever. Untangle intellectual puzzles. Write, record and express your vision and ideas. Investigate and discover solutions. Learn from experience; yours or another’s.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Notice the gap between your current income and your goal. Measurements define the game. Consider options and choose the qualifying one that’s most fun.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Personal matters take your attention. Experience plus creativity works. You can see what’s missing. Follow your heart to find what you’re looking for.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 6 — Take a refreshing pause, especially with limitations or obstacles. Regroup to organize and plan. Consider alternative options. Can you use what you already have?

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Misunderstandings could cause a breakdown between friends. Clean a mess. Work it through. Listen to others for deeper insight. Strengthen shared support structures.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Tackle a professional challenge. Action gets results. Don’t get stuck in a loop. Assess what’s missing. Strengthen basic structures and then embellish the details.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Advance your exploration cautiously. Watch your step. Prioritize reliable routes. Or pause to clean and organize. Simplify expectations. A picnic lunch can be inexpensively delightful.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Collaborate to resolve shared financial issues. Patience is required. Review budgets and revise plans for new circumstances. Listen to an elder’s advice. Share support.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Share the load with your partner to get around a tight spot. Collaborate now and clean up later. Patiently strengthen foundational structures. Work together.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Slow the pace to recharge. Watch your step carefully or risk slipping. You can make the goal you’re after. Steady action leads to eventual prizes.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — This may not look like your romantic fantasy. You can still have fun. Creative projects could get messy. Enjoy the company of someone interesting.

