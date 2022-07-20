Today’s Birthday (07/21/22). Your professional status surges this year. Shared accounts grow with each steady contribution. Rest and recuperate this summer, building health and energy for autumn breakthroughs. Peaceful privacy encourages winter creativity and organization for a powerful team victory next spring. Enjoy a valuable career blossoming.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Watch for financial barriers. Imagine a lucrative project completed. Calculate profit margins for greater negotiating power. Resist the urge to splurge.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Go for a personal ambition. Don’t be afraid if you don’t know how. Costs may be higher than expected. Connect and communicate for resources.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Changes the next level up affect you positively. Look at the world from a higher perspective. New opportunities open up. Adapt plans for changing circumstances.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Develop team strategies. Document practical aspects of the plan. Help others see the big picture. Avoid controversy. Support a shared effort.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — An unusual yet fascinating professional option appears. Note changes to make. Call for reinforcements when needed. Don’t touch your savings. Patiently prepare.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate with someone who sparks your creativity. Imagination pays outsized rewards. A surprising development is worth pursuing. Accept another’s generosity graciously. Reciprocate when possible.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Align on shared financial decisions. Resolve misunderstandings immediately or risk a bigger mess later. Together, you can work out a challenging puzzle.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Collaboration could get romantic if you avoid arguments. Prepare to change direction as situations demand. A flexible attitude and sense of humor serve you well.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re developing a new perspective. Find ways to increase efficiency. Work faster and produce more. Dig for buried treasure. Physical action gets valuable results.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Connect with your own creativity and passion. Words may fail you. Images may not show the full picture. Express anyway. Someone attractive finds you charming.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Remember what’s really important. Home and family take priority. Gather with loved ones. Connect and share. Go at the pace of the youngest among you.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — It’s easier to express your ideas today. Exercise patience. Keep your facts straight. Ignore gossip or rumors. Clarify communications carefully. Diplomacy wins a prize.
