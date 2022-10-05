Today’s Birthday (10/06/22). Collaboration is key this year. Disciplined coordination sets the scene for playfulness, creativity and romance. Creative triumphs this autumn sets the stage for new educational plans this winter. Family finances gain value this spring, helping adapt with summer news and story changes. Deepen bonds.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Make long-range plans. Envision dreamy accomplishments, results and possibilities. What would it take? Refine your vision and align preparations for realization. Indulge creativity.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Share great ideas. Discover valuable opportunities in conversation. Friends inspire you with an excellent suggestion. Learn from someone with experience. Discuss long-term possibilities.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Advance professionally through communication, networking and connecting. Your past work reflects you well. Someone you respect is saying nice things about you. Stay in action.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Investigate directions. If one door is closed, keep looking for another. Discuss the subject of your exploration with someone experienced. Talk about long-term objectives.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Focus on finances. Look for ways to take advantage of current conditions. Invest for the future. Grow hidden resources. Holdings increase in value.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to grab a lucky break. Plan and coordinate. Align on long-term objectives. Wait for the right moment to move. Learn from a master.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Practice to raise the level of your physical performance. You’re building lasting skills, strength and endurance. Discuss technique. Stick with what you know works.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — You’re lucky in love, fun and games. Express your artistry and creative view. Use your charms. Discuss long-term dreams and passions. Make romantic connections.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — You have extra resources for a household project, if you need them. Replace something before it breaks. Hold out for the best deal.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Think big. Send a positive message. Send out inquiries. Stay in communication. Accept an honor. Follow your curiosity. Good time to get the word out.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Extra effort earns you a bonus. Ask for more and get it. Believe you can succeed. Discover buried treasure, with steady digging. Harvest the bounty.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Consider long-term personal directions. What do you want next? Rely on a loved one’s wisdom. Discuss possibilities and potential. Plot the steps to take.
