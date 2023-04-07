Today’s Birthday (04/10/23). Shine and sparkle like a star this year. Go for your dreams with steady, disciplined efforts and win. Enjoy the spotlight this spring. Resolve summertime financial shortages together for a romantic autumn. Winter income flows in from new directions. The world is your oyster.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Dive into an investigation. Connect with an inspiring teacher. Study options and determine which way to go. Feed your travel bug. Explore new frontiers.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Focus on basic shared financial priorities. Don’t rely on luck alone. Determination and persistence get you farther. Good fortune follows coordination and initiative.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Opposites attract. Make listening your superpower. Discover amazing potential in conversation. Imagine, envision and invent possibilities together. Elevate another’s potential. You’re a formidable team.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Savor time for yourself for physical activity that feeds mind, body and spirit, energizing your work and performance. Eat and rest well. You’re growing stronger.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Have fun. Indulge in your favorite activities, passions and diversions. Connect with someone special. Notice what’s truly important. Your greatest strength is love.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Consider practical options for domestic solutions. Bring sunlight into your home. Reducing clutter opens new spaces and clears your mind. Craft something delicious.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Fortune favors passion projects. Apply your creative talents and charms for a good cause. Launch the news and it reaches farther than expected.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Keep generating value. Take advantage of lucrative conditions to power on and stash any surplus. Resources abound. Patiently maintain momentum. Wheel and deal.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Go for your personal best score. Good luck follows your own initiative. The more you give, the more you get. Use your influence for good.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Consider things from a higher perspective. Complete one phase and begin another. Envision the results you want, a dream fulfilled. Rest and recharge.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Your team gets an opportunity to advance. What you need can be found. Discuss shared dreams, potential and possibilities. Have fun with friends.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Your work is in the spotlight. Strengthen the foundational integrity of your project. Visualize success. Put in the backstage efforts to ensure it.

