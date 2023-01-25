Today’s Birthday (01/26/23). Communicate, share and express to grow this year. Realize personal dreams with organization, discipline and coordination. Winter challenges shift domestic priorities, inspiring springtime creativity, connection and collaboration. Making a professional adjustment this summer motivates autumn investigations, research and studies. Make valuable connections and collaborations.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Take extra time for yourself. You can’t help others if you’re burned out. Ignore rumors or gossip. Relax with a bubble bath and candles.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Rest and recharge. Revise plans around a delay. Minimize risks and fuss. Process recent changes in peaceful reflection. Cloak yourself in refreshing privacy.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Patiently translate a miscommunication on your team. Diplomacy can resolve a controversy. Keep the ball rolling for shared goals. Do what you promised.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — You can pass a professional test. Postpone travel. Prepare for excellence. Your work is in the spotlight. Make an important connection. Discuss interesting possibilities.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re gaining valuable skills. Explore fascinating subjects and options. Discuss ideas privately. Misunderstandings abound. Rumors spread like wildfire. Keep secrets. Write your discoveries.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate without controversy. Misunderstandings can spark with mild provocation. Patiently contribute to the family pot. Pennies saved are pennies earned. Reduce energy consumption.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Discussions could go nowhere. Avoid irritating your partner. Patiently wait for developments. Do what you said you would. Provide quiet support behind the scenes.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize your work, health and energy. Avoid gossip or distracting chatter. Get your heart pumping. Nurture yourself with exercise, great food and rest.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Relax. Keep your sense of humor with delays or miscommunications. Connect with nature, friends and family. Share a romantic sunset with someone special.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Domestic discussions could devolve. Focus on practical, simple shared priorities. Avoid controversial subjects for now. Love is the answer to most family questions.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Words can get twisted. Patiently clarify and simplify. Repetition helps. Ignore worries. Focus on here and now. Stay present in the current conversation.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Put love into your work and profit. Your enthusiasm is contagious. Clarify and simplify your elevator pitch. Distill ideas into catchy statements. Make lucrative connections.

