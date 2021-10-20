Today’s Birthday (10/22/21). Benefits flow through love, romance and passion this year. Steady practices strengthen your game. Adjust around autumn financial limitations, before winter reveals a creative or intellectual triumph. Family funds get a boost next spring, before a summertime personal cash flow surge. Make heart connections.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Reap a nice harvest. You can take satisfying ground on long-term family financial goals this month, with the Sun in Scorpio. Collaborate and build together.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Develop and deepen a partnership this month, with the Sun in Scorpio. Take your relationship to the next level. Romance and friendship flower.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Rest and recharge. Prioritize health and well-being under the Scorpio Sun this month. Balance work with play. Feed and nurture your body, mind and spirit.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Take action for love this month. Enjoy a fun, romantic phase under the Scorpio Sun. Get playful with someone special. Express what’s in your heart.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Family matters engage you. This month, with the Sun in Scorpio, favors home renovation. Enjoy a domestic phase. Pour love and energy into household matters.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Get the word out for a cause close to your heart. The Scorpio Sun this month benefits communications. Research and write your discoveries.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate to bring in positive cash flow. It’s easier to make money, with the Sun in Scorpio. You can get whatever you need.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Advance a personal dream, with the Sun in your sign this month. Take charge. Provide leadership. Use your power and confidence for good.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Turn your thoughts inward this month, with the Sun in Scorpio. Peaceful settings inspire retrospection and envisioning. Complete old projects and invent new possibilities.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Participate with friends, groups and community. Teamwork generates powerful results, with the Scorpio Sun this month. Make valuable connections. Together, you can move mountains.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Advance your professional agenda, with the Sun in Scorpio. Career matters have your attention this month. Take charge for what you want. Business booms.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Exploration and adventure call you out. Expand territory this month under the Scorpio Sun. Study fascinating subjects. Enjoy trips and classes. Investigate potential.