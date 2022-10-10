Today’s Birthday (10/12/22). Benefits follow collaboration this year. Prioritize fun and romance with regular practices. A creative project takes off this autumn, motivating a change with winter explorations. Hit the jackpot together this spring, before unraveling an intellectual puzzle next summer. In partnership, you can handle anything.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Envision a financial goal. Get specific. Schedule actions to take. Strengthen basic infrastructures. Make an important connection. You can get what you need.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Energy surges are predictable. Routines get tested. Nearby obligations could clash with distant fantasies. Consider your situation from a higher perspective. Nurture yourself.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Consider options and potential. Opportunities could hide behind changes. Listen and observe. Notice unspoken clues. Build long-term value with thoughtful planning and preparation.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Have fun with friends. Lasting value can spark. Social connections can open unexpected doors. Strengthen bonds and alliances. Discover important news through the grapevine.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Forge ahead to make professional deadlines and measures. Avoid distractions. Work with what other people deliver. Make a lasting beneficial connection. Take charge.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Your exploration could wander. Follow serendipity, curiosity, inspiration and dreams. Discover long-term connections. The shortest distance between two points isn’t always a straight line.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Don’t waste money on extra stuff. Stick with simple, quality basics. Lasting durability is worth the investment. Reduce consumption. Collaborate to grow shared savings.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Compromise pays into the future. Strength includes a willingness to bend. Consider the big picture with a relationship. You’re gaining wisdom and respect.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Pace yourself to save energy. Avoid tricky sections. Slow to enjoy the scenery. Listen to your body. Prioritize mental, physical and spiritual health.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Relax and enjoy. Have fun with friends and family. Flirt with someone attractive. Romance is a distinct possibility. Discover beauty hiding in ordinary situations.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Catch up with family news. Discuss dreams and possibilities. Come up with domestic ideas and solutions. Collaborate with heirlooms and traditions. Share a deeper connection.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Listen to your muses. Discover them in mundane moments, washing dishes or in the shower. Ponder a creative question. Which direction? Make an important connection.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.