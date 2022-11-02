Today’s Birthday (11/03/22). Gain physical strength, health and energy this year. Steady domestic practices build success structures. Personal breakthroughs shine this autumn, before winter adaptations resolve a partnership problem. Earning physical or health prizes next spring motivates summer personal development. Your body, vitality and work grow stronger.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — All is not as it appears. Retreat to your private sanctuary to prepare. Conserve resources to save time and money. Monitor news and adapt plans.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Use diplomacy and tact between friends. Support each other with unexpected changes. Talk about potential solutions. Draw upon hidden resources.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Monitor the latest in your industry or profession. Recent changes may require adaptation. Hidden opportunities abound. Make plans to realize a dreamy project.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Unscheduled deviations can reveal unimagined treasures. Keep an open mind and stay flexible. Synchronicity sparks when least expected. Explore and investigate a fascination.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Communication, coordination and teamwork can produce lucrative results. Take advantage of opportune conditions. Don’t push. Seek out a lucky break and find it.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Connect with your partner on a deeper level. Give in to spontaneous temptations. Take advantage of an unscheduled opportunity. Coordinate and get synchronized.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Discuss matters of the heart with someone you trust. Prioritize your work, health and fitness. Dreams can come true. Don’t push. Plan and schedule goals.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Express your creativity, passion and compassion. Artistic efforts flower. Articulate dreams and visions for what could be possible. Share them with someone you love.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Home improvement projects beautify and support family harmony. Discuss your vision. You get more with honey than vinegar. Invite without pressure. Listen and learn.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Communication channels are wide open. Coordinate and discuss options, potential and possibilities. Solutions arise in conversation. Talk gets farther than action. Discover opportunities.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Discover lucrative connections in communication. Unexpected benefits get revealed in conversation. Discuss possibilities. Bargain and negotiate terms. Wheel and deal. Connect profitable dots.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Talk about what you love. Words get farther than action. Don’t push. Take advantage of a spontaneous possibility. Create and develop an exciting idea.
