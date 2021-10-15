Today’s Birthday (10/18/21). Listen to your heart this year. Consistent focus develops your game, craft and artistry. Autumn’s financial switchbacks set the stage for winter communication breakthroughs. Capture a lucrative springtime opportunity for shared accounts, before your own profits rise next summer. Fun, family and romance delight.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — You’re energized. Partnership misunderstandings diminish over the next three months. Communications clarify naturally, with Mercury direct today. It’s easier to persuade, compromise and reach consensus.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — A physical obstacle dissolves. It’s easier to concentrate and communicate, with Mercury direct for three months. Traffic flows with greater ease. Discover health solutions.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Connect with your muses. It’s easier to express yourself, with Libra Mercury direct. Practice your arts. Share passion, possibilities and affection. Get creative.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Take care of business. Family communications clarify, with Mercury direct for three months. Share your visions. Determine domestic improvements. Clean messes. Collaborate and strategize.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Creative efforts leap forward. It’s easier to learn and express, with Libra Mercury direct. Sign papers, post and publish your views. Communicate and connect.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Financial transactions flow better, with Mercury direct in Libra. It’s easier to discuss money. Confusion diminishes noticeably. Barriers dissolve. Make deals and bargains.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Listen powerfully. It’s easier to resolve misunderstandings, with Mercury direct in your sign. Serve as a translator for others who don’t get each other.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Consider dreams. Articulate your feelings privately. Words and traffic flow better, with Mercury direct. Review where you’ve been. Keep a journal, plan and strategize.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Communication barriers evaporate. Team coordination aligns naturally, with Mercury direct for three months. Background noise quiets and you can hear each other again.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Can you work from home? Negotiate, collaborate and network. It’s easier to advance professionally, with Mercury direct. Brainstorming, productivity and creativity ignite. Discuss possibilities.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Make long-distance connections. It’s easier to travel and launch, with Mercury direct. Traffic flows better. It’s easier to get your message out. Explore the potential.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Buy, sell and discuss finances. Cash flows with greater ease now that Libra Mercury is direct. There’s less confusion. Sign contracts and negotiate deals.