Today’s Birthday (11/22/21). Fortune follows communication this year. Disciplined routines build networks, archives and accomplishments. Healthy autumn changes inspire winter’s personal growth and development. Physical work and exercise energize next spring, before a quiet, thoughtful summer. Inspiration, innovation and intuition spark next autumn. Connect with a wider circle.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Domestic projects could reap surprising benefits. Discover forgotten or lost treasures. Clear spaces for new purposes. Renovate and readjust for family comfort and support.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — You can learn what you need. Go for an exciting creative project. Write, sketch and research. Dig into an intellectual puzzle or fascinating plot twist.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Extra benefits are available. Catch a lucky break. Invest in success. Use the right equipment for the job. You’re gaining respect. Follow an elder’s example.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Learn something new about yourself. Invent an inspiring possibility and go for it. A pleasant turn of events is worth investigating. Confidence grows.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Contemplate an unexpected situation. Take a philosophical view. Alter plans to fit. Adjust schedules as needed. Reduce clutter, stress and expense. Simplify.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Share the load with a team effort. Adapt strategies for unscheduled circumstances. Call as soon as you know you’ll be late. Stay in communication.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your work is attracting attention. Polish public presentations, profiles and descriptions. Set realistic goals and make them. Take advantage of beneficial professional conditions.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Get adventurous and broaden your horizons. Expand your thinking and understanding. Fall in love with a fascinating subject. Explore and discover buried treasure.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — A lack of funds would threaten plans. Grab an unexpected shared income opportunity. Collaborate to prepare what’s necessary. Support each other to bag a prize.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Share something sweet with your partner. Listen closely and gain insight. Make an unplanned connection. You’re both on the same wavelength. Support each other.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Physical action gets results. Find a comfortable work rhythm and pace. Recharge with a walk in nature. Go for balance, strength and health.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Fall into some unexpected fun. A little spontaneity spices things. Follow curiosity and make an amazing discovery. Share it with someone sweet.
