Today’s Birthday (02/10/23). Benefits flow through communication this year. Personal practice builds self-confidence and ease. Adapt with winter changes for home and family, inspiring buzzing springtime creative communications. Alternative professional opportunities reorient your summer, leading to incredible autumn exploration and discovery. Talk about what you love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Strategize with your partner. Review long-term plans and discuss any changes. Write agreements or statements of shared possibility. Support each other to reach farther.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Exercise energizes you. Savor time for yourself for physical activity that feeds mind, body and spirit. Score extra points for connection with nature.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Relax and have fun. Don’t take things so seriously. Indulge in your favorite activities, passions and diversions. Invite someone interesting to play along.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Imagine long-term improvements. Discuss possibilities with housemates and align on changes. Advance a domestic project step by step. Rearrange and renew. Provide treats.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Develop your idea to the next level. Creative muses inspire your words, ciphers and illustrations. Express an inspiring possibility. Research clues for interesting deductions.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Profits flow in with determined action. Provide excellent products or services. Tap into a lucrative market. Discuss objectives and goals. Communication opens doors.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Relax and consider personal passions, projects and priorities. Nurture yourself with time to indulge your own interests. Share with friends. Communication builds lasting value.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — You can get especially productive behind closed doors. Write, organize and plan. Consider long-term implications and potential consequences. Strategize and prepare for what’s ahead.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Network and share with your friends, team and community. Build and strengthen lasting connections for shared resilience. The truth gets revealed. Provide reliable support.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Keep taking care of business. Your work is getting attention. Smile for the cameras. Collaborate, network and negotiate. Creatively uncover solutions. You’re building lasting value.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Prepare for upcoming adventures. Explore options. Research, study and document findings. Find useful and practical applications for what you’re learning. Make exciting long-distance connections.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate for shared financial gain. Don’t rely on luck. Determination and persistence get you farther. Monitor accounts for positive balances. Pull together and surge ahead.
