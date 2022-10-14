Today’s Birthday (10/17/22). Work together and win this year. Disciplined coordination raises the fun level of your game. Write, broadcast or illustrate your story to great autumn acclaim, perhaps motivating changes in winter adventures. Shared accounts grow fatter this spring, before summer creative challenges require adaptation. Entwine hearts.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Keep cleaning domestic messes. Focus on short-term priorities. Your actions make a positive impact. You can see what wasn’t working. Put in an improvement.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Find a quiet spot to write. Avoid controversy or confrontations. Edit and clarify the message. A situation could feel sensitive. Quick action gets results.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Focus on generating short-term cash flow. Costs may be higher than expected. Priorities could change. Get imaginative. Sell extra stuff. Tailor your marketing campaign.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Keep personal objectives in mind. Distractions and interruptions abound. Work could interfere with playtime. Try and try again. Discover hidden symbolism and absurdity.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 6 — Think over recent situations. Avoid noise or crowds and find a peaceful spot. You can get especially productive behind closed doors. Adapt plans for changes.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Pull together to address a community mess. With help from friends, big problems seem smaller. Action now gets satisfying results. Connect and go.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re gaining influence, despite a setback. Don’t take on more work than you can handle. Keep existing commitments. Go the extra mile. Win glowing testimonials.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Take it easy. Adapt plans around traffic, delays or closed doors. Take the road less traveled. Or find a quiet place to watch the river.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to resolve a financial breakdown. Address the issue at its source. Plug budgetary leaks. Reduce expenses for balance. Contribute to raise resources.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Share support around a transition or change. Things may not go as planned. Old assumptions get challenged. Consider new ideas and directions. Deepen collaboration.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Juggle work and health priorities. Schedule carefully. Avoid unstable terrain. Nurture your strength and energy while managing immediate needs. Eat well, hydrate and rest.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — You can have fun despite chaos. Clarify misunderstandings. Ignore distractions. Practice makes perfect. It could get messy. Put in the work to create something beautiful.
