Today’s Birthday (12/09/21). Creativity energizes this year. Maintain open communication channels for maximum benefit. Discovering your own power this winter energizes your springtime health, work and fitness. Processing changes over a slow, quiet summer motivates renewed purpose and vision next autumn. Talk about solutions, possibilities and potential.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Focus on keeping existing commitments. Privacy suits your mood. Review priorities and revise plans. Avoid controversy, chaos or noise. All is not as it appears.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Slow to reconsider a team challenge. A formidable barrier blocks the path. You can see what’s missing. Work with someone who sees your blind spot.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — A professional test requires steady attention. Gentle pressure works better than force. Slow to consider options. Coordinate plans and schedule for later action.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Revise your itinerary and schedule around delays or roadblocks. Study alternate options. Don’t try to force a closed door. Wait for better conditions to advance.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to manage a shared expense. Discuss dreams and practical ambitions. Find solutions around a shortfall. Get privately productive and hit your marks.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Reconsider tactics. Don’t push your partner beyond their limitations. Listen for what’s wanted and needed. Provide support. Imagine perfection and connect the pieces.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize your health. Slow to avoid accidents. Your workload could seem intense. Don’t overextend. You can’t do everything. Breathe deeply. Take a refreshing pause.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Relax and have fun. Avoid risk or expense, and take it easy. Stay flexible around unexpected delays or complications. Enjoy simple pleasures. Focus on love.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Household projects provide satisfying results, after making a mess first. Don’t force something that’s stuck, or risk breakage. Clean and make repairs. Increase family comforts.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Connect with your networks for ideas around an obstacle. Don’t get pushy. Wait for better conditions to advance or launch. Do the background preparation.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Stick to the budget. A financial obstacle or delay could alter your plans. Old assumptions get challenged. Don’t lose focus. Persistence pays off.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Pamper yourself. Prioritize rest and recuperation. Don’t accept new challenges yet. Take a moment to reassess. Consider personal dreams and objectives. Follow your heart.
