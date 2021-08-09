Today’s Birthday (08/10/21). Grow with a partner this year. Steady coordination and collaboration provide outsized results. Summer connections with friends, groups and community flower before a career shift reorients this autumn. Winter sparkles with family, love and romance, leading to professional triumph. Share your heart.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Take advantage of favorable conditions. Energize physical efforts by getting your heart involved. Get out and get moving! Nurture yourself with good food and rest.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Romance could blossom unexpectedly. Allow for spontaneous synchronicity. Stay flexible. Relax and enjoy simple pleasures. Have fun with family, friends and your sweetheart.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Fill your home with love. Cook something delicious. Domestic renovation projects satisfy. Verify the investment of time and money first. Profit from a dreamer’s vision.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Study the situation. Changes in the news reveal hidden opportunities. Get into an intellectual puzzle. Write your views. Make valuable connections. Get creative.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Lucrative opportunities abound. Grab the most promising one first. Avoid distractions. Go for substance over symbolism. Negotiate rates and terms. Replenish reserves.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — A lucky break is worth pursuing. Grab an opportunity for personal growth and development. You’re learning valuable tricks. Handle basic responsibilities and postpone the rest.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Find a peaceful, quiet spot for reflection. Indulge in private rituals. Process recent transitions. Make a spiritual connection. Revise plans for new possibilities.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Your team gets lucky. Take advantage to advance your mission. Push and you can win satisfying ground. Share ideas and information. Collaborate for common gain.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Work takes priority. Focus closely to meet deadlines. Someone important is paying attention. Polish your professional presentation, brand and image. Deliver the goods.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Organize your exploration. Investigate a curiosity. Study options, possibilities and potential. Discover beauty where least expected, hidden treasures and fascinating revelations. Learn valuable tricks.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Manage shared investments and finances. Take advantage of good conditions for growth. Collaborate to manage family obligations and still put aside something for later.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Rely on your partner with an opportunity. Support each other and coordinate for greater ease and efficiency. Work as a team. Share the love.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.