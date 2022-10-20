Today’s Birthday (10/21/22). Collaboration brings good fortune this year. Raise peak performance levels with consistent practice. Autumn rains artistic victories before new winter itineraries develop. Pull in a healthy spring harvest together, leading to summer creative changes and adaptations. Share support, strength, sorrows and sweet joys.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Discover fresh energy. Physical activity gets your blood flowing. Connection with nature feeds your spirit. Choose stability over illusion. Avoid risky sections. Step carefully.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Fun comes knocking at your door. Enjoy family and friends. Relax and get playful. Find beauty all around. Whisper sweet nothings to someone attractive.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Take advantage of favorable conditions for domestic upgrades. Discover an incredible bargain. Give away stuff you no longer need. Make improvements you’ve been wanting.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Creative explorations could take you in unexpected directions. Adapt around the news. Take advantage of favorable conditions. Make connections. You’re generating interesting buzz.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — The profit potential is high. Don’t spend it all right away. Balance for positive cash flow. Divert a trickle into savings. Develop lucrative projects.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — You know what you want and you know how to get it. As you gain strength, you gain options. Pursue personal passion projects.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Get quiet to hear your own thoughts. Listen to intuition and inner wisdom. Notice dreams and symbolism. Introspection and contemplation recharge your batteries.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Social connections delight. Fall into serendipity. One good friend leads to another. Meet someone who opens doors. Have fun with talented and interesting people.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Discover a beneficial surprise or synchronicity at work. Your status is on the rise. Discover savings and efficiencies. Provide excellent services. Someone important is watching.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Investigate the possibilities. An exploration draws you out. Avoid risk or expense. Can you connect virtually? Develop your thesis. Interview, research and study.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate to direct funding into shared accounts. Contribute lucrative benefits. Together, you’re building for the future. Share the load and generate rising profits.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Discover something new about your partner. Attractions deepen with common passions. Talk about dreams, wishes and desires. Invent interesting and exciting possibilities together.

