Today’s Birthday (02/28/23). Financial growth flowers naturally this year. Dreams come true with steady, disciplined practices. Springtime insights inspire alternative plans for summer investigation and exploration. A shared financial bonus brightens this autumn, before winter news requires diplomacy and sensitivity. Conserve the windfall fruit that fills your basket.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — You’re exceptionally quick and charming. Friends help you make valuable connections. Avoid assumptions or illusive promises. Test theories before sharing. Stick to reliable data.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Avoid impulsive expenses. Beware scammers and cons. Protect your digital security, passwords and data. Ask for what you’ve been promised. Monitor accounts closely.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Take extra time for yourself. Don’t launch a personal initiative until you’re ready. Ignore haters and trolls. You’re the author of your own story.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Review plans and budgets. Figure costs before choosing. Do the extra credit problems. Don’t fall for a hoax now. Tricksters abound. Savor peaceful rituals.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Strategize carefully. Don’t rely on unstable sources. Communication and teamwork can resolve and even advance projects. Form resilient friendships. Show up for each other.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Focus to resolve a professional puzzle. Provide reliable services and support. Do the homework. Avoid pitfalls and vague promises. Strengthen stable foundations.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Adventure calls. Research your route and destinations carefully. Things are not as they seem. Illusions, tricks and distractions line the trail. Confirm reservations.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Hunt for hidden efficiencies and find them. Invest for growth. Find ways to simplify. Don’t get sidetracked, despite complications. Collaborate for shared gain.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Strategize and collaborate for ease and efficiency. You and your partner are on the same wavelength. Support each other around a challenge. Provide stability.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Balance physical efforts with self-care. Stay hydrated. Follow advice from respected coaches. Don’t waste energy on illusions. Focus on what you know works.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Romance is in the air. Don’t fall for empty promises. Connect with people you love. Creative projects enchant. Write letters and posts. Have fun.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Home draws you in. Avoid travel or traffic. Discuss domestic possibilities with your household. Align on improvements. Settle on practical ideas. Action gets satisfying results.

