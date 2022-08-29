Today’s Birthday (08/30/22). Family collaboration gets especially lucrative this year. Steady practices build physical capacities and skills. Summer brings domestic renewal for joyful home gatherings this autumn. Resolve a professional challenge this winter, before studies reveal exciting new frontiers. Save and grow shared resources, assets and investments.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Provide support with a partner’s challenge. Reinforce basic structures first. Contribute to a miracle. Listening is more powerful than speaking. Help clean up.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Energize healthy practices, despite a breakdown. Provide extra support. Take it slow. Nurture yourself with delicious foods and deep sleep. Get your heart pumping.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Align words and actions for a passion project. Love reveals hidden solutions. Focus on foundational elements. Get creative and express what’s in your heart.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Domestic improvements advance with coordinated action. Get family aligned. Keep systems in working order. Clear space. Enjoy home comforts with a good story.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Network and collaborate with a creative challenge. Reinforce basic structures. Edit carefully before publishing. A pinch of preparation is worth a pound of cure.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Dig into a profitable job. Maintain positive cash flow. Resolve a problem and strengthen foundations for success. Your work is appreciated. Enjoy the rewards.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Find ready support with a personal change. Start with basic elements. Clarify communications. You can get what you say you want. Listen to your heart.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — You can get especially productive behind closed doors. Wrap yourself in privacy and peace. Organize to solve a puzzle. Find what’s missing. Highlight basics.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Share data, resources and support with friends. Lend a hand with a big job. Teamwork advances a passion project. What comes around goes around.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Consider professional possibilities. Career matters occupy you. Take action to resolve a breakdown. Friends help you advance. Let people know what you want.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Expand your sphere of influence. Widen your knowledge and understanding. Study and learn new tricks. Expand your repertoire. Investigate possibilities and choose the best.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate for shared gain. Manage joint accounts, assets and policies. Strategize to grow lucrative endeavors together. Manage taxes, legal and insurance matters. Share tasks.

