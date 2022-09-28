Today’s Birthday (09/29/22). Deepen your partnership this year. Disciplined coordination strengthens your game. Creativity, communication and artistic expression flower this autumn, leading to a shift in winter explorations. Profit in collaboration this spring, before a summer plot twist redirects the story. Share and pull together for common gain.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Partnerships blossom over the next month, with passionate Venus at home in Libra. Love is the game and the prize. Support each other.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Put your heart into your work, with Venus in Libra. Passion energizes your performance over the next month. Practice grows skills, stamina and strength.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Discover extraordinary beauty. You’re especially lucky in love for a month, with Venus in Libra. Creative and artistic ideas flower. Share and connect.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Beautify your love nest. Home renovation projects produce satisfying results, with Venus in Libra for four weeks. Nurture yourself and family. Savor domestic arts.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Listen to your heart. Learn voraciously, with Venus in Libra this month. Satisfy your insatiable curiosity. Creative expression blossoms. Write and share your views.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your work is in demand. Instill it with beauty and love. The next four weeks can get especially lucrative, with Venus in Libra.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re irresistible. Your luck improves, with Venus in your sign for the next month. Get a new haircut or style. Soak in the love.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Savor private productivity, with Venus in Libra. Indulge in quiet time this month. Consider dreams and possibilities. Make plans and preparations. Enjoy beautiful rituals.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy the spotlight. You’re especially popular for the next four weeks, with Venus in Libra. Social activities benefit your career. Collaborate for shared passion.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Put love into your work, with Venus in Libra over four weeks. Demand rises and so does cash flow... as well as status and influence.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Travel, exploration and investigation beckon over the coming month, with Venus in Libra. Set educational goals. Study, write and research. Make beautiful discoveries.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Increase your shared assets. The next month is good for saving money, with Venus in Libra. Budget expenditures and set up automatic payments.

"

"