Today’s Birthday (01/09/23). Good fortune blesses your house this year. Reap bounteous harvests with disciplined, consistent efforts. Adapt around winter romantic or creative changes, before your springtime garden blossoms. Forging and renewing social connections despite summer challenges opens exciting autumn career possibilities. Enjoy home with family and friends.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Follow your heart. Do things you love doing. Sadness, difficulty and strife abound. Pamper yourself with relaxation, fun and creative projects. Enjoy your dear ones.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Settle into your cozy nest. Despite breakdowns or messes, home comforts warm your spirit. Clean, sort and organize. Give away extra stuff. Clear space.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Study the situation. Expect the unexpected. Communications could seem distorted, confused or blocked. Draw upon hidden resources. Connect and take action for love.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Monitor budgets carefully. A disruption could get expensive. Cut frivolous expenses. Don’t offer to pay for everything. The best things in life are free.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Carve extra time for yourself. Indulge your favorite inexpensive rituals and practices. Luxuriate in hot water. Wash stress away. Nurture yourself and better support others.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — Savor a peaceful hideaway to process transitions. Avoid noise, crowds or controversy. Lay low to contemplate plans, potential and possibilities. Review options. Choose upon reflection.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Don’t get stuck or stopped by an awkward social moment. Fortune follows action today. Clean a mess. Advance common goals with teamwork and collaboration.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Professional attention rises. Update websites and promotional materials. Your past work speaks well for you. Show it off nicely. Adjust focus toward desired projects.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — An unexpected development invites new possibilities. Patiently navigate obstacles for wider travels and explorations. Or study and investigate from home, for greater ease.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Collaborate to maintain positive cash flow despite unforeseen expenses. Old formulas may not work in the current situation. An open mind helps. Try something new.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Patience helps you avoid argument or conflict. Sparks fly with light provocation. End a negative spin cycle by refusing to engage. Listen generously.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Continue to build physical strength and stamina, despite challenges with health or work. Pretend optimism still works. Fake it til you make it. Keep practicing.
