Today’s Birthday (10/15/21). Grow what you love this year. Dedication and focus animate romantic objectives. Shifting course with changing financial tides this autumn leads to good news this winter. Collaborative efforts pay off this spring, before summer silver flows your way. Raise the level of your game.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Teamwork gets positive results. Follow rules carefully and you can really advance the game. Reorient positions after a change. Experience pays. Keep practicing.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Discover professional opportunities hiding under recent changes. Heed the voice of experience. Follow rules closely for greatest expansion. Develop a creative project to new heights.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Investigate and explore. Do the homework to prepare. Include backup plans in case of deviation. Discover hidden truths and write what you’re learning. Expand territory.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate for lucrative gain. Discuss the possibilities. Work out what’s needed and who does what. Share your different talents. Luck and discipline feed each other.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaboration and creativity flow with ease and grace. Share ideas, visions and curiosities. Advance common goals. Express love and appreciation. Have fun together.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Profit from meticulous attention to detail. Your work is in demand. Strengthen your heart with regular practice. Nurture yourself with good food and rest.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Enjoy time with people you love. Celebrate victories. Relax and savor your favorite flavors, sports and games. Play by the rules. Create romance.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Make domestic upgrades. Talk with your household about what’s wanted and needed. Research options and choose. Clean, cook and fill your place with love.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Harness creative inspiration and run with it. Discover clever solutions to a puzzle. Craft your message. Get the word out. Communication channels are wide open.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Grab a lucrative opportunity and run with it. Wheel and deal. You’re especially persuasive. Fortune follows dedicated words and actions. Maintain positive cash flow.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Pamper yourself with your favorite rituals. Try a new look. Dress for success. Align words and actions for a personal dream. The sky’s the limit.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Listen to your heart. Peaceful privacy soothes your spirit. Meditate on a dream or goal you’d like to realize. Refine plans for new possibilities.
