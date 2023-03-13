Today’s Birthday (03/15/23). Resources multiply this year. Prioritize daily acts of self-care, exercise and rest. Clarify winter miscommunications, before positive cash flow gushes this spring. Summer travel or research obstacles motivate alternate solutions, leading to a busy, lucrative autumn for your family. Divert maximum possible savings.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Advance a professional goal. Discuss the potential with trusted friends and allies. Listen to your heart and intuition. Resolve any lingering doubt through research.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Stay connected with friends and allies, in person or through social networks. Find useful and practical applications for what you’re learning. Share far and wide.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Begin another educational phase. Collaborate to build and grow. Pull together to harvest and conserve a windfall. Strategize and envision perfection. Follow your heart.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Talk about dreams, passions and possibilities. Romance arises in conversation. Contribute love and kindness and it returns multiplied. It’s not always about winning.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — What you’re learning energizes your work and health. Get out and move your body. Physical action gets results. Prioritize basics. Pamper yourself.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Relax and enjoy simple pleasures with your inner circle. Talk about what you love. Invent enticing possibilities together. Discuss dreams, desires and wishes.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Apply your talents and creativity to home improvement. It’s not too early for spring cleaning. Discover forgotten treasures and heirlooms. Build family support.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — You have something to say, so say it. Capture your unique perspective. Talk about dreams, visions and possibilities. Create works of passion and beauty.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Have faith in your own income-producing capabilities, creativity and imagination. Wheel and deal. Dreams seem within reach. Stash resources. Maintain a positive balance.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Take action to advance a personal dream. Use your power and confidence for good. Research options. Discover exciting opportunities in unexpected places. Listen to intuition.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Peaceful settings inspire productivity and imagination. Consider long-term implications of your plans. Find strength in nature, spirituality, art, music and meditation. Rest and recharge.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Connect with neighbors, friends and the larger community. Teamwork gets results. Lead by example. Advance your shared vision. Together, you can move mountains.

"

"