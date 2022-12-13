Today’s Birthday (12/15/22). Luck amplifies domestic rewards this year. Regular practices build creative connections. Shifting directions with work and health this winter motivates a relaxing, romantic, creative springtime. Abandon limiting beliefs or assumptions next summer, before delightful autumn fun with friends. Enjoy sweetness at home with family.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Slow down. Keep your patience. Don’t get frustrated. Focus on the task at hand. Make your moves one step at a time. Strategize and practice.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Take it easy. Relax and enjoy simple fun like a good story or game. Share popcorn and a movie at home with someone sweet.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Domestic comforts entice. Don’t make big purchases or changes. Clean house and decorate with what you find around. Abandon elaborate fantasies. Enjoy family.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Dig deeper into fascinating subjects. Don’t launch, submit or publish. Do the homework first. Edit and revise. Wait for developments. Study and seek solutions.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Keep lucrative gears rolling. Don’t push a blockage. Carefully clear the cogs. Focus carefully to avoid breakdowns. Avoid waste. Save resources, time and money.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Use your charm for a good cause. Clarify your personal interest, mission or vision. Don’t push. Go for substance over symbolism. Determine the simple basics.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — You’re especially productive in privacy. Avoid travel or traffic. Focus on basic priorities. Reinforce structural supports. Repair any breakage. Rest and recharge.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Provide your wares and services. Make professional deals, bargains and agreements. Buy, sell and negotiate terms. Fulfill later. Polish the branding and prepare materials.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Help dispel rumors and illusions with your team. State basic facts with sources. Talk gets farther than action. Reinforce integrity, honesty and functionality. Discuss possibilities.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Develop your research where it leads. Traffic and transportation risk blockage or delay. Get creative. Explore from your keyboard. Hold long-distance meetings by video chat.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Discuss future plans with your partner. Imagine perfection and measure the gap. What would it take? Old assumptions get challenged. Revise agreements as needed.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Coordinate with a busy schedule. A partner’s support matters. Avoid risky business. Choose stability over illusion. Choose what’s best for the family. Share and collaborate.
