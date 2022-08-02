Today’s Birthday (08/03/22). Grow and develop like a weed this year. Notch consistent successes with dedicated collaborative efforts. Love takes a twist this summer, before autumn fun and romance blossom. Team rosters may shift this winter, before springtime launches your career to new levels. Explore, investigate and study.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — For three weeks, with Mercury in Virgo, physical work gets results. Discover efficient tricks. Balance physical health, fitness and labor. Practice your routines.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Express what’s in your heart. With Mercury in Virgo for three weeks, it’s easier to put feelings into words. Make bold declarations. Share love.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Put your love into your home over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Virgo. Decorate, beautify and add ambiance. Music and lighting work wonders.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially brilliant, with Mercury in Virgo. Creative communications thrive and flower for the next three weeks. Talk about subjects near to your heart.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Communication gets profitable, with Mercury in Virgo for three weeks. Put your heart into your work and cash flows in. Network, wheel and deal.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Lucrative opportunities arise in conversation. Creativity flowers into brilliant ideas and connections, with Mercury in your sign for three weeks. Use your powerful voice.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Introspection, writing and organization projects thrive, with Mercury in Virgo. Take time for familiar rituals. Enjoy meditation, spiritual and philosophical ideas. Savor peaceful settings.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Your team grows stronger, with Mercury in Virgo. Friends help you advance during this three-week phase. Deepen coordination, connection and communication to win.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Take charge of your career over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Virgo. Advance with creativity and communication. Discover opportunities in conversation.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Can you mix business and pleasure? Make exploration, study or travel plans, with Mercury in Virgo. Expand territory for three weeks. Enjoy long distance connections.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Financial discussions, inquiries and requests can get fruitful. Sales and marketing grow, with Mercury in Virgo for three weeks. Make valuable connections. Network and collaborate.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Partnership flowers over three weeks, with Mercury in Virgo. Compromise and negotiate for mutually beneficial solutions. Collaborate with someone you love. Discuss the possibilities.
