Today’s Birthday (11/22/22). Love, fun and romance ignite this year. Consistent communication pays rich rewards. A spiritual epiphany reveals autumn possibilities, before winter reminds you to prioritize health, work and fitness. Fall in love again next spring, before summer transitions prompt introspection and reflection. Follow your heart.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Shift your focus toward educational or philosophical matters. Explore new areas this month, with the Sun in Sagittarius. Expand your sphere of influence.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Manage resources astutely this month under the Sagittarius Sun. Coordinate and collaborate to grow shared account balances. Work together for what you want.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Home comforts nurture. Partnership flowers anew over the next month, with the Sun in Sagittarius. Energize collaborative efforts to new heights. Have fun together.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Research and study options. Prioritize growing physical health, work and vitality this month. The Sun in Sagittarius favors practices that strengthen and energize you.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Lucrative possibilities abound. For a month under the Sagittarius Sun, you’re especially lucky in love. Creativity and romance flower. Have fun with someone sweet.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Energize domestic projects and renovations this month. Rearrange the furniture. Optimize spaces for current occupants and purposes. Home and family nurture you. Share coziness.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Consider the results you want. Communication is your magic power this month, with the Sun in Sagittarius. Use it to unlock doors. Get creative.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Social connections reveal new opportunities. It’s easier to make money under the Sagittarius Sun. Buy, sell and exchange. Grow financial security, step by step.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Your status and influence are rising. You have an advantage, with the Sun in your sign. Enjoy a four-week confidence and power phase.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Explore and investigate. Begin a month-long contemplative phase. Finish old business and projects. Plan and organize for what’s ahead. Get productive behind the scenes.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Lucrative projects have your attention. You’re especially popular and effective with groups this month. Teamwork can move mountains. Collaborate, coordinate and participate together.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Partnership supports your career growth. Develop professional opportunities for rising influence this month under the Sagittarius Sun. Take your work to the next level.
