Today’s Birthday (09/30/22). Fall in love all over again this year. Keep the spark alive with regular routines for fun, romance and passion. Creative accomplishments illuminate autumn, before winter educational adventures shift direction. Spring profits flood shared accounts, before summer communication challenges require diplomacy. You’re better together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Travel entices. Good news comes from far away. Examine educational opportunities. Can you mix business and pleasure? Classes, conferences and seminars recharge and enlighten.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re making a good impression. Find a way to increase profits. Review budgets and spending. Store provisions for the future. Take advantage of lucrative conditions.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaboration can lead to fun and romance. Pay a good deed and watch it ripple forward. Partnership deepens with loving attention. Share your appreciation.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Get your heart pumping. Love motivates your actions. Reconnect with fun, nature and beauty. Prioritize health and energy. Physical action gets lovely results.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — A romantic possibility is ripe for the plucking. Dress to impress. Someone’s charms enchant you. Mutual interests align. Advance the game to the next level.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Enjoy a sweet domestic phase. Savor domestic comforts, arts and crafts. Prepare delicious treats. Clean and beautify your spaces. Sink into your favorite chair.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Investigate a subject that you love. Summarize your discoveries. Write and illustrate the story. Creative projects flower. Express your heart. Share and connect.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Have faith in your own imagination. It could get lucrative. Lead with heart. Provide excellent services. The love in your work makes it irresistible.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially strong and creative. Develop a passion project to new heights. Love inspires your actions and feeds your spirit. Take charge for your heart.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Rest and recuperate. Savor private rituals, traditions and contemplation. Consider where you’ve been and what’s ahead. Organize, plan and prepare. Recharge batteries.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Social events reveal shared potential. Reconnect with friends old and new. Remember what’s really important. New connections open new possibilities. Collaborate for common gain.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Advance your career in the direction your heart leads. Love increases the value of your work. Blossom professionally by inquiring into your own passion.
