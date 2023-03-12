Today’s Birthday (03/14/23). This year recharges resources. Put your oxygen mask on before helping others. Patiently resolve winter delays or misunderstandings, before springtime fortunes rise. Changing directions around a summer roadblock leads you and your partner into a profitable autumn phase. Stash some from a cash flow bump.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Adventure calls. Consider options carefully before dashing out. Beware of illusions and stick to practical routes. Reinforce basics and have backup plans.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Together you can rake in a bundle, if you can avoid silly arguments. Disagreements become apparent. Avoid financial arguments. Don’t get sidetracked, despite complications. Collaborate.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Work with a partner to navigate unforeseen circumstances. Don’t get pushy. Illusions dissipate. You don’t have the full picture. A sense of humor eases tension.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Focus on work and health. Keep maintaining safe practices. Slow to avoid accidents. The possibility for error is high. Eat and rest well.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Things may not go as planned, especially regarding romance, family and love. Look for silver linings and hidden opportunities. Practice your creative arts.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Take care of domestic priorities. Avoid travel or traffic. Things could get messy. Clean and clear space. Adapt for what your family needs now.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Make an unexpected discovery. Miscommunications proliferate and rumors spark like wildfire. Follow rules carefully. Clarify misunderstandings. Let others know that they’ve been heard.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Review financial or client accounts. Monitor and mind the gap. Old assumptions could get challenged. Something you’ve been trying doesn’t work. Get terms in writing.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Prioritize a personal project. You’re gaining influence, despite self-doubt. Distraction and procrastination abounds. It’s not a good time to gamble. Aim for balance.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Stay sensitive with changes. Don’t launch a personal initiative until you’re ready. Ignore haters and trolls. Consider the big picture, and your part in it.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Things may not go as planned. Invite team support to surmount a breakdown or change. Listen with empathy. Many hands make light work.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — A professional project seems stuck. Obstacles or surprises could require adaptation. Balance work and family responsibilities. Don’t force things. Wait for the right timing.

