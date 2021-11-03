Today’s Birthday (11/05/21). Domesticity inspires your next year. Family bonds and household renovations grow with steady practice. Solve a puzzle with your partner this autumn, before a rich winter harvest provides bounty. Giving in to romance next spring motivates summertime epiphanies. Love inspires creativity at home.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Take on more responsibility to profit over the next three weeks, with Venus in Capricorn. Watch for lucrative career advances. Assume authority and shine.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Venus entering Capricorn for the next three weeks favors investigation and exploration. Follow curious and fascinating subjects. Class convenes. Study what you love.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — It’s easier to save. Shared finances can especially grow, with Venus in Capricorn. Discover profitable collaboration. Pull in a fruitful harvest together.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Compromise comes easier over the next three weeks. Partnerships flower, with Venus in Capricorn. Share love, fun and romance. Energy lights up your collaboration.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Physical action gets results. Workouts energize and strengthen you. Your work is in demand for several weeks, with Venus in Capricorn. Have fun and move.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Creative inspiration sings to you. Listen to your muses. With Venus in Capricorn, fun, passion and romance spark easily. Artistic efforts work in your favor.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your home is your love nest. You’re more domestic, with Venus in Capricorn. Home and family take priority. Beautify living spaces. Cook and light candles.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Dig into a fascinating story, with Venus in Capricorn. Study, research and write. You’re especially brilliant, and words flow. Capture insights and share.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — The next three weeks, with Venus in Capricorn, can get especially profitable. Conserve resources. Focus on making money. Stash savings. Keep in action.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Splurge on a new look or style. Over three weeks, with Venus in your sign, your luck improves. You’re irresistible. Use your charms.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Finish old jobs and consider potential, with Venus in Capricorn. Allow more time for imagination, dreaming and fantasies. Guard secrets. Nurture seeds with loving care.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy the public spotlight. You’re especially popular, with Venus in Capricorn. Group activities go well over three weeks. Social activities benefit your career.