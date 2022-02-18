Today’s Birthday (02/21/22). You’re generating a metamorphosis this year. Disciplined private consideration and preparation fulfill your beautiful dream. Professional victories this winter give you something to talk about next spring. Your education takes a twist next summer, leading your exploration in exciting autumn directions. Prepare to unfold wings.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Attend to shared finances. Delays or misunderstandings could slow the action. An unexpected expense requires budget adjustment. Collaboration can get lucrative. Pull together.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — You and your partner may not agree on everything. A challenge requires diplomacy and tact. Share the load for what you both love.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Nurture your physical well-being. Delays, misunderstandings or mistakes could affect your work, healthy and energy levels. Recharge with exercise, good food and rest.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Focus on what you love. Avoid distractions or controversy. Don’t listen to negativity. Adapt a creative project around unexpected changes for new possibilities.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Domestic projects face a challenge. Reinforce structural elements. Clarify misunderstandings in the moment. Don’t try to force anything. Make repairs and enjoy the results.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Patiently navigate a creative project around delays or breakdowns. Edit and revise for new circumstances. Let go of preconceptions. Clarify miscommunications. Discuss possibilities.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Maintain positive cash flow around a challenge. Compute expenses and scratch out anything unnecessary. Fortune favors initiative and effort. Find new resources in unexpected places.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re gaining confidence. Adjust with personal changes or transitions. Draw upon hidden resources. Strengthen foundations. Keep your word. Hold yourself to high standards.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Concentrate on cleanup and reorganization. Avoid distracting chatter or gossip. Get creative behind closed doors. Enjoy private rituals and practices. Revise plans. Imagine the possibilities.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Support your team with a shared endeavor. Strengthen foundational elements of your plan. Ignore gossip, assumptions or rumors and stick with basic facts.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Resolve a professional challenge by clarifying communications and reinforcing foundations. Don’t push an authority figure. Polish your marketing materials to reflect current directions.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Traffic, delays or breakdowns could frustrate explorations. Ensure that structures for support are stable and reliable. Wait for better conditions to launch. Plan and prepare.