Today’s Birthday (04/06/22). Friends bring good fortune this year. Collaboration and teamwork can create incredible results. Reap extra spring bounty that can help fill a summer gap with shared finances. Autumn harvests replenish shared accounts, before winter shortfalls. Share news, resources and efforts. Propel your team to victory.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Communications channels are wide open. Stay connected. Share support with someone experiencing bad luck, broken dreams or hearts. Listening is more powerful than speaking.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Profitable ideas flow through conversations and connections. Draw upon hidden resources. Resolve financial misunderstandings patiently. Prepare invoices and budgets. Clarify, simplify and coordinate.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Pamper yourself with extra self-care. Try a new style or look. Clean your spaces. Reconnect with nature and sunshine. Treat yourself with kindness and love.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Find a quiet spot to read and think. Revise plans to reinforce basic structures. Schedule carefully to keep deadlines and promises. Rest privately.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Have fun with friends. Share resources to help others facing difficulty or hardship. Strengthen bonds and relationships. Social connections lead to interesting opportunities.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Advance your professional agenda by providing excellence. Don’t try to bend the rules. Assess and quantify results in practical terms. Someone important is paying attention.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Expand territory and widen your exploration. Prioritize practical logistics to steadily advance. Doubts interfere with progress. Avoid impulsive moves. Plot your course carefully.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to strengthen shared finances. You can find the funding to make desired changes. Apply creativity, ingenuity and resourcefulness. Share clever ideas and choose.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Talk with your partner to resolve a challenge. Align on solutions and who will do what. Clean up messes. Invent new possibilities together.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize health, vitality and fitness. Outdoor activities reconnect you with nature. Good food is good medicine. Recharge, recuperate and rebuild your strength and endurance.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Get creative to solve a puzzle. Connect with your favorite people. Have fun with family and friends. Focus on beauty, goodness and love.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Organize your spaces at home. House cleaning and domestic improvements provide satisfying results. Increase the beauty and comforts of your surroundings. Cook up something delicious.
