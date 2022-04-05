Today’s Birthday (04/07/22). Fortune flows through friendship, teamwork and collaboration this year. Disciplined, steady participation realizes shared dreams. Spring profits allow support for a shared endeavor this summer. Joint ventures pay off next autumn, providing ease with a winter financial challenge. Pull together for fun, ease and victory.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Fill your home with love. Beautify your spaces. Cook up something fragrant and delicious. Talk with family about upcoming plans. Listen carefully. Teamwork pays off.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Follow fascinating ideas. Read, research and study. You can see what wasn’t working. Make adjustments. Edit and refine. Add illustrations, maps and link sources.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Financial deals come together naturally. Discuss possibilities and set the budget. Words and actions align. Follow rules carefully. Take care of business.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Develop practical personal plans. You know what you want. Dare to dream big. Talk about it with people you trust. Advance with help from friends.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Sink into peaceful reverie and let your mind wander. Listen to good music. Put things away while you organize plans. Align your course and vision.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Friends are a big help. Pull together for a common dream. Teamwork attracts good fortune. Talk about the plan. Reinforce the basics. Strengthen support structures.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your work is gaining attention. Polish portfolios, websites and resumes. Smile for the cameras. Discover fringe benefits. Your status and influence are on the rise.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy a dreamy situation. Love and luck come together. Make long-distance connections. Discuss possibilities and align on the best direction. You’re learning something fascinating.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Take advantage of lucrative conditions. Collaborate to harvest what you can. Stick to practical financial priorities to maximize savings. Build for the future.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Love feeds your spirit. Pull together with your partner. Contribute to strengthen collaborative efforts. Support each other. Shared dreams can get romantic.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Keep practicing. A dream lies within reach. Adapt and adjust with expert support. Nurture yourself for optimal physical performance. You’re building strength and endurance.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Creative muses inspire your artistry. Discover unimagined beauty. Fun and romance blossom naturally. Have fun with someone attractive and interesting. Share a delicious treat.
