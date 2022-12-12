Today’s Birthday (12/14/22). Prioritize home and family to grow this year. Action, persistence and determination realize creative dreams. Winter obstacles affect work and health, before springtime relaxation inspires flowering romance. Redirect plans over a summer transition phase, before social connection illuminates the autumn. Share domestic comforts and love.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Put heart into your efforts. Adapt around challenges or barriers. Stick to practical objectives. Prioritize your health and work. Get extra rest and good food.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Relax and enjoy. Creativity, fun and romance take priority. Don’t push against a brick wall. Some doors remain closed. Ignore illusions. Connect hearts.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Discuss potential with renovation or relocation ideas. Talk with family and make plans. Don’t get into action yet. Uncertainties abound. Fit pieces in place.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Get the word out. Adapt around communication barriers. Find new networks, connections and channels. Inventiveness and ingenuity spark. Take notes. Don’t launch campaigns until ready.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Lucrative ideas fill your head. Plot and plan. Consider options. Don’t act yet. Wait for things to firm up. Clarify and define. Prepare materials.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Nurture personal dreams despite formidable obstacles. Don’t push. Coordinate and plan. Discuss possibilities with potential collaborators. Distill your fantasy into attainable goals. Perfect your pitch.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — You’re especially intuitive. Tranquility soothes and stimulates imagination. Avoid noise, traffic or chaos. Adapt plans. Put stuff away. Clarify spaces. Process recent transitions.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Talk with friends and allies. New possibilities tempt. Keep confidence. Avoid rumors, gossip or drama. Keep a secret behind your apron until it’s fully cooked.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — A professional project could seem stuck. Apply your love, talents and connections to reinforce practical foundations. Strengthen support structures. Focus on immediate priorities.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Plan an adventure. Travel and fun are favored. Coordinate and save for a vacation, conference or class. Imagine perfection. Get romantic. Invent a wonderful journey.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Strategize for maximum efficiency. Pull together for common gain. Don’t launch projects or make purchases yet. Research, plan and prepare first. Coordinate logistics.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Listen generously, especially with your partner. Don’t get pushy. Provide comfort and support. Don’t offer advice unless asked. Dreams seem elusive. Notice silver linings.

