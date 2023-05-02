Today’s Birthday (05/04/23). Envision and organize this year. Consistent, collaborative action can win big rewards. Creativity inspires springtime planning. Make a shift with your partner this summer, before autumn practices grow and strengthen your physical performance. Abandon outworn habits for winter renewal. Make inspiring long-term plans and dreams.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Fantasies fade. Collaborate to adapt with financial changes. Manage for resilience. Save what you can. Worries don’t help; don’t overindulge. Discover hidden treasures.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Share support with your partner. Offer encouragement. Don’t stir up controversies. Share special treats and moments. Listen generously. Align on practical priorities. Collaborate.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Too much of a good thing can sour. Consume in moderation. Avoid long work hours, too. Nurture health and fitness. Enjoy hot water and bubbles.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Romantic ideas and fantasies dissipate as realities clarify. Play the ace you’ve been holding. You’ve got love, so you’ve got everything. Strengthen foundations.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Nurture your roots and shoots. Adapt with changes over the half-year cycle following tomorrow’s Scorpio Eclipse. Take care of the basics. Make domestic upgrades.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Good news comes from afar. You can solve a puzzle. Use your wit, intellect and charm. Share your point of view. Edit carefully before publishing.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Consider financial strategies. Focus on basic needs and temporarily postpone elaborations or frills. Adjust income sources over the next half-year phase beginning with tomorrow’s Eclipse.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Take extra time for yourself. Reconsider personal priorities, with tomorrow’s Eclipse in your sign. What do you love? Adapt focus for new passions and interests.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Fantasies dissipate. Use what you have. Find quiet time to think and consider plans.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Adapt to social changes and challenges over the next half year following tomorrow’s Eclipse. Enjoy friends, neighbors and community. Share transitions and new beginnings.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Changes affect your market, profession or industry. Find opportunities hiding in plain sight. Your past work speaks well for you. Adapt for current interests.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Tackle a challenging project. You can learn what you need to know. Abandon fantasies and dig into the real thing. Study something you love.

