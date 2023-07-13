Today’s Birthday (07/14/23). All for one and one for all this year. Disciplined practices expand explorations into exciting discoveries. Domestic bliss flavors the autumn, before a winter team transition phase. Adapting around a challenge at home empowers your career to new heights. Combine forces and pull together.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Stay focused. A hidden danger could arise. Diplomacy helps you communicate around a misunderstanding. If an invitation goes against your grain, turn it down.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Stick to steady, reliable income sources. Despite distractions, profitable work energizes your efforts. Avoid risky business. Plug any financial leaks. Produce valuable results.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Doubts or cynicism could appear. Avoid self-sabotage. Choose who you want to be. Take charge for what you want. You can have what you work for.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — You could feel especially sensitive. Take extra time for yourself. Balance emotion with reason. Don’t get lost in negative thoughts. Slow to enjoy the scenery.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Share support with a community or team challenge. Find creative solutions together. You can move mountains. Diversity provides much needed strength. Savor peaceful rituals.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Advance a professional project by reinforcing foundational support structures. Adapt for a hidden opportunity. Integrity provides workability. True your course for ease and strength.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Professional obstacles could cause delays. Assess the situation carefully before advancing. Explore from your own backyard. Adapt studies and research to explore virtually.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Hunt for hidden inefficiencies or financial leaks and plug them. You can get what’s needed. Discuss the situation and pull together for common gain.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Collaborate for ease and efficiency. In the face of challenging circumstances, your partnership deepens. These circumstances too shall pass. Provide and share stability.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Physical action gets satisfying results. Focus on your work, health and fitness, taking one step at a time. No need to hurry. Choose stable footing.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Creativity and romance could spark spontaneously. Things may not go as planned. Strengthen basic infrastructures. Communication reveals harmonious solutions. Choose love and playfulness.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Home draws you in. Savor domestic comforts and flavors. Avoid travel or traffic. Discuss the domestic changes you’d love. Settle on practical ideas.

