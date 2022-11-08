(NOTICE: For retransmission or other content delivery inquiries, please contact TCA Customer Service, (tcacustomerservice@tribpub.com) at 1-800-346-8798, or outside the US +1-312-222-4865.)
Linda C. Black Horoscopes: November 9
Nancy Black, Tribune Content Agency
Linda Black Horoscopes
Today's Birthday (11/09/22). Physical action scores this year. Create your perfect home with consistent routines. Fulfill inspiring purposes this autumn, before winter transitions impact partnership. Your health and labor flower next spring, leading to a summer personal growth phase. You can have what you're willing to work for.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Consider the subject from multiple viewpoints. Watch for hidden agendas. Observe unexpected shenanigans. Back up everything with multiple sources. Prepare reports but don't present yet.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Monitor cash flow to keep it positive. Old methods may not work in a new situation. Reinforce fundamental structures. Communication helps. Coordinate for balanced accounts.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- An unexpected development could arise. Theories require revision when put into practice. Changes must be made. Coordinate to resolve any breakdowns. Follow your mission.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 6 -- Slow down. Find a private spot to process recent changes. Do more planning before launching. Obligations could weigh on you. Let others solve a problem.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Support a group effort to navigate a challenge. Reinforce weight-bearing structures and foundations before adding on. Consider options carefully. You don't have the full picture.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Adapt professional projects around new conditions. Learn from the competition. Anticipate changes. Coordinate and communicate. Discuss priorities and responsibilities. Strengthen basic supports. Share solutions.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- All is not as it appears. Deviations interrupt your exploration. Distractions abound. Return to basics. Let go of elaborate fantasies. Keep simple, realistic objectives.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Collaborate to adapt with changes with shared accounts. Clean messes and organize. Sort and file. Discover hidden ways to save. Bring home necessary resources.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 6 -- Coordinate with your partner. Unscheduled deviations could interrupt plans. Stay flexible and strengthen foundational structures. Stick to basics to realize your shared priorities.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Conditions could get shifty. Prioritize health, safety and energy. Slow for the tricky sections. Avoid accidents or mistakes. Stick to reliable routes and practices.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 7 -- Work or other responsibilities could interrupt your fun. Avoid controversy. Take care of what you must and postpone what you can. Relaxation rewards.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Home comforts nurture your family. Coordinate with a domestic challenge. Make repairs and upgrades. Reinforce basic structures. Strengthen foundations and keep systems functioning smoothly.
(Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to www.nancyblack.com.)
