Today’s Birthday (03/16/22). Align plans to realize personal dreams this year. Develop vision into reality with disciplined organization. Springtime communications buzz with inspiration. Adapt educational explorations around unexpected summer conditions, before making long-distance connections next autumn. Shift your messaging for winter news. Consider, prepare and develop exciting possibilities.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Slow the pace to avoid pitfalls. Reassess physical conditions before launching. Expect misunderstandings or traffic blockages. Rest, recharge and care for your health.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — A creative or romantic barrier is dissolving or becoming unimportant. Still, it could seem confusing, stressful or chaotic. Relax and have fun with loved ones.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Stay close to home and conserve resources. One domestic phase ends and another begins. Adjust structures and spaces for the next. Provide extra family support.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Consider suggestions and ideas from others. Don’t gamble or go shopping. Gather and evaluate information. Monitor news and conditions to adapt plans. Clarify communications.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Compute expenses. Income challenges require adaptation. One door closes and another opens. Lucrative opportunities hide under the wings of change. Seek and find one.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — A shift in context puts things in a new light. Focus on personal matters. Misunderstandings spark. Read the room. Keep it simple. Clarify and revise.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Get productive behind closed doors. Peace and quiet suit you fine. Clean messes. Indulge nostalgic reflection. Follow intuition. Look for inspiration and find it.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Guard against impetuosity. Friends are a big help. You may choose to organize a team to help you do it all. Gather input from others.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — A professional challenge has your focus. There’s a test. Avoid conflicts. Crazy dreams seem possible. You’re especially clever; you can solve the puzzle. Get inventive.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Your investigation takes a twist. Consider another direction. Explore potential subjects and possibilities. Don’t choose yet. Stay flexible and keep your options open.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Put away provisions for the future. Financial changes require adaptation. Coordinate and collaborate to invent possible solutions. Share resources and ideas.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Water your roots with love. Begin a new phase with a partner. Provide and accept support. Patience is worth gold and time; forgiveness is divine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.