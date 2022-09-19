Today’s Birthday (09/20/22). Together, invest and build for growth this year. Foundational health and energy require steady physical practices. Fun and laughter fill your home this autumn, before shifting winter professional markets require adaptation. Springtime educational discoveries motivate summer domestic renovations. Shared ventures flower when watered with love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Fun and romance are back on the menu. An intensely creative moment flowers naturally. Brainstorm and collaborate. Play around and stumble onto a great idea.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Discuss domestic ideas, potential and possibilities. Imagination leads to interesting solutions. Inspiration leads to action and results. Align on the plan for home improvements.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Creative communication projects flourish. Learn by copying a master. Channels that seemed blocked before are now open. Craft your story. Get the word out.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Profitable opportunities develop and grow. Something you’ve been working on is coming to fruition. Take advantage. Carefully manage details and logistics for extra gain.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Dress for success and enjoy the spotlight. Your work is gaining attention. Self-discipline pays off. Preparation builds confidence. Grab a lucky chance to shine.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — Dreams can lead to personal insights. Consider the past as you plan for the future. Choose private over public engagements. Creative muses sing to you.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Social events and public gatherings entice. Have fun with friends sharing special moments. You’re especially popular. Reconnect with people you love, admire and respect.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Take care of business. Conversation leads to new possibilities. Prepare and deliver powerful presentations and reports. Follow up with earlier connections. Grab a lucky break.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Widen your exploration. Expand frontiers. Discover new cultural and educational connections. Heed the voice of experience. Advance your investigation in great strides. Learn from masters.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to advance shared financial goals. Keep lucrative balls in play. Skillful moves maximize potential income. Coordinate to take advantage of profitable conditions.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Plan and strategize with your partner. Connect at a deeper level. Express brilliant ideas and secret dreams. Invent new possibilities together. Romance arises in conversation.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize health. Communicate with respected teachers, coaches, doctors and mentors. Discover solutions for a physical challenge. Practice and grow stronger. A possibility energizes you.
