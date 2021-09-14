Today’s Birthday (09/15/21). Grow in health, fitness and vitality this year. Build skills, strength and endurance with steady practices. Enjoy rising summer professional status before a shift rearranges autumn educational or travel priorities. Domestic improvements prepare for winter family fun, before your springtime exploration widens. Follow your heartbeat.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Professional visions can be realized through direct action for long-term gain. Maintain momentum, despite miscommunications or delays. Patiently persist to advance your objective.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Study the options. Adapt travel plans around current conditions. Discover dreamy settings, subjects and histories. Energize and advance your research and educational explorations.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Consider the big picture with shared finances. Keep your patience with misunderstandings. Focus on the larger goal, and let the small stuff go.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Talk is cheap; don’t believe everything you hear. Rely upon trusted partners. Reaffirm commitments. Work together. Collaborative actions now can advance long-term plans.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Dedicated efforts can get sensational results. Miscommunications, traffic or delays could stall the action. Practice for perfection. Your excellent performance earns lasting benefit.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Relax and enjoy a dreamy situation. Don’t sweat the small stuff. Have fun and raise the level of your game. Follow your heart.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Make a home improvement you’ve been wanting. You can realize a long-term vision with dedicated action. Share domestic joys with your inner circle.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Develop a creative vision. Don’t present unfinished work. Misunderstandings spark easily. Put in the backstage efforts for a flawless performance. Edit, revise and polish.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Efforts can get especially lucrative today. Keep it cool despite delays or sharp tempers. Follow through. Do what you said. Pull in a profitable haul.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Conditions are ripe to advance a personal dream. Don’t get distracted by rumors, gossip or controversy. Find a hidden opportunity to leap ahead.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Contemplate the situation. Privacy suits your mood. Reduce overstimulation. Meditate and rest. Consider and plan. Articulate your vision for what you’d like next.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Handle your piece of the puzzle. Keep promises and deadlines. Your team has an excellent chance to win a prize. Play your part with gusto.
