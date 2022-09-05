Today’s Birthday (09/07/22). Prosperity blesses your family this year. Grow health, energy and vitality with faithful practices. Autumn’s home and family connections ground you before a professional shift this winter. Travel and studies reveal buried treasure next spring, motivating summer domestic changes. Coordinate and strategize for shared savings.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork gets results. Coordinate actions for shared objectives. Adapt around surprises or revelations. Reinforce the basics. Friends are a big help. Collaborate for shared gain.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Discuss professional possibilities. Discover silver linings under dark clouds. Change reveals new options. Advance an opportunity by reinforcing support structures. Make important connections.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Travel, investigation and adventure call to you. Explore unexpected terrain. Plan and prepare carefully before dashing off. Confirm reservations. Monitor traffic. Discovery awaits.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Discuss financial opportunities. Unexpected changes could reveal new options. Determine actions and who will manage what with your partner. It could get profitable.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially powerful together. Share thoughts, dreams and wild ideas. Communication and action with your partner produces valuable results. Romance is a distinct possibility.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Physical action gets results. Energize your fitness routine with rest and good food. Watch your step. Slow for sharp corners. Practice basic moves for mastery.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Relax and enjoy beauty, artistry and talent. Great music upgrades any situation. Practice with passion. Play by the rules. Listen carefully. Make a romantic connection.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Home and family draw you in. Cook up something delicious. Domestic projects can create beautiful improvements. Adapt around unexpected changes. Strengthen support structures.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially brilliant. You can solve a challenging puzzle. Dig for clues. Make sure your team has the necessary information. Underline basic elements.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Buy, sell and exchange. Profitable opportunities develop and grow into projects. Provide excellent services. Leverage your position. Gather and conserve resources. Rely on experience.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Indulge yourself with personal projects, despite a challenge or change. Reinforce basic elements. Enjoy your favorite pursuits. Try a new style. Express yourself.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Get creative. Privacy encourages contemplation. Write and plan. Articulate dreams and possibilities. Speculate and imagine. Savor traditions, rituals and routines. Clarify what comes next.

