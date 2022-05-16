Today’s Birthday (05/17/22). Introspection and reflection reveal solutions this year. Steadily grow your career. Springtime illuminates your talents before summer changes with your partner require resolution. That work allows romance and collaboration next autumn, and winter comfort with a personal challenge. Deepen satisfaction with a sense of purpose.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Watch for obstacles. Things are not as they seem. Stick to stable routes and reliable sources. Consider consequences before dashing off. Assumptions can get challenged.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Illusions abound. Review statements, payments and accounts for leaks. Collaborate to reduce vampire expenses. Align budgets to fulfill shared dreams. Follow rules carefully.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Abandon romantic illusions. Assumptions and preconceptions lead you astray. Listen to your partner. Enjoy your common interests. Strengthen basic connections and foundational structures.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Don’t push physical limitations. Watch your step, or risk an accident. Avoid illusions and stick to stable footing. Nurture your health and wellness.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Relax with peaceful productivity. Read something inspiring. Get into creative projects and crafting. Stick to reliable routines. Lay low. Have fun without fuss or controversy.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Hold your temper, especially at home. Irritations, distractions and frustrations abound. Patiently persist. Handle chores and housework. Savor the results. Relax with something delicious.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — A barrier could thwart your efforts with a creative project. Stay objective in a tense situation. Keep your sense of humor. Reinforce basic structures.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Focus on profitable efforts. Find creative solutions around a challenge. Minimize risks. Maintain solid sources. Don’t chase a mirage. Chop wood, carry water.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Listen to your inner wisdom. Navigate obstacles gracefully. Use your special talents and skills. Nurture yourself with hot water, sweet sounds and savory flavors.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Find a private spot to revise plans and prepare for what’s next. Avoid chaos, noise or illusions. Stick to reliable routines. Listen to your heart.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Provide and share support. Help your team navigate challenging terrain. Avoid sketchy situations. Your calm leadership influences others positively. Rely on friends and allies.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — A professional challenge requires patience and careful attention. Avoid illusive dead-ends and distractions. Stick to practical logistics and methods. Reliable sources are worth maintaining.
