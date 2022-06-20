Today’s Birthday (06/21/22). Collaborate for shared gain this year. Expand with steady exploration, investigation and research. Resolving physical challenges this summer leads to energized autumn health and fitness. Imagine and plan privately this winter for springtime social gatherings, parties and teamwork. Friends make the world go around.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — You’re getting stronger. Feather your nest, with the Sun in Cancer. Domestic renovation or relocation projects satisfy. Nurture family. Home comforts recharge you.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Organize your thoughts. Research, write and express your views, with the Sun in Cancer for a month. Outline and sketch. Get the word out.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Launch money-making projects, with the Sun in Cancer. The next four weeks can get especially lucrative. Develop income sources. Keep bosses and clients satisfied.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re strong, smart and confident, with the Sun in your sign for the next month. Enjoy the spotlight. Personal passion projects feed your heart.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Investigate options. Follow through and complete old business. Work from behind the scenes this next month under the Cancer Sun. Plan and prepare privately.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — You have extra team support, with the Sun in Cancer. Share support, resources and information. Social events benefit your career. Connect with friends.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Collaboration pays. Advance your career and status, with the Sun in Cancer. Take advantage of a lucky break over the next month. You’re flowering professionally.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize fun. Venture into new areas under this month’s Cancer Sun. Investigate and research. Explore, study and incite adventures. Expand a fascinating inquiry.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Get your finances straight and review your family budget. Develop good business sense and practices, with the Sun in Cancer. Manage shared finances for growth.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — For a month, with the Sun in Cancer, focus on strengthening your relationships. Compromise, negotiate, and look for situations where both sides win.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Work takes precedence. Physical action gets results, with the Sun in Cancer. Provide excellent service. Prioritize your health and well-being. Practice steadily. Nurture yourself.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially lucky in love. The next month favors romance, with the Sun in Cancer. Take on new passion projects. Creativity surges. Have fun.
