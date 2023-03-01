Today’s Birthday (03/03/23). Prepare for a fruitful harvest this year. Grow through regular private meditation, planning and contemplation. Winter changes require a rewrite, before a profitable springtime develops. Rerouting summer itineraries for new conditions leads to a lucrative autumn with shared gains. Conserve resources for later.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Follow your heart. Advance a passion project. Take advantage of favorable conditions. Creativity, laughter and romance spark with relaxation. Have fun with someone interesting.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Energize a domestic project for satisfying results. Organize, sort and put things away. Give away what you no longer need. Clear space for new possibilities.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Words come easily. Shape your story. Make a persuasive point. You’re especially witty and clever. Use diplomacy to avoid an upset. Share, chat and banter.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Go for the gold. There’s money to be made and conditions look good. Focus for high performance and excellence. Wait for the best timing to jump.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Love gives you strength and stamina. Keep cool and stay flexible to adapt with surprises. Pursue personal objectives and get farther than expected.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — You can get especially productive by reducing distractions to a minimum. Privacy and peacefulness let you think clearly. Organize plans to realize a long-held dream.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Teamwork can accomplish miracles. Community involvement wins more than the prize you’re all after. Pull together and a difficult job becomes easy. Connect and collaborate.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Take charge for the results you want. Listen to intuition and discover interesting opportunities. Your work is gaining recognition. Infuse it with love.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 5 — Enjoy the journey. Investigate possibilities. Expand your exploration. Take a big picture view. Context is decisive. Clarify objectives and routes. Follow a passion.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Leave nothing to chance. Negotiate and bargain for the best deal. Manage paperwork and administrative details with shared accounts. It could get lucrative.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Share support, fun and romance with your partner. Together, you’re a powerful force for good. Collaborate to advance your common objectives. Love is the answer.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Physical action gets satisfying results. Nurture your health and strength with good food, rest and exercise. Put love into your work. Nature and beauty inspire.

"

"