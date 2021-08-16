Today’s Birthday (08/17/21). Flourish through partnership this year. Bring dedication, discipline and loving support for results multiplied. Prioritize health and vitality. Summer teamwork brings a shared win, before autumn changes affect your career. Savor winter passion and fun before a professional victory next spring. Together, you’re especially powerful.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Wait for better conditions to launch. Do the research to avoid less desirable options. Connect in advance to reinforce practical details. Prepare to expand territory.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Money saved is money earned. Dig into the details, and manage financial responsibilities. Focus on practicalities. Support each other. Actions can get profitable.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — With a partner’s support, you can get what you need, despite challenges. Slow to avoid miscommunications or pitfalls. Stay practical. Collaborate for common gain.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Focus on physical action. Strengthen foundational structures before getting fancy. Practice the basics. Self-discipline pays long-term benefits. Prioritize health. Nurture and nourish yourself.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Consider the situation of someone you love. You can see what’s missing. Trust your own good sense. Look before leaping. Your optimism is contagious.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Handle practical details at home. Household or family matters require your attention. Keep systems operational and functional. Patiently listen and learn. Discover hidden treasure.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re gaining influence. Patiently reinforce and clarify the message. Focus on basics. Edit structural elements for simplicity and strength. Get the word out.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — A financial challenge can be overcome with discipline and luck. Ignore a fantastical mirage and pursue solid results. Put in extra effort for extra gain.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Don’t get discouraged by bad news. Rely on another’s expertise. Grasp the practical implications. Let go of preconceptions or assumptions. Adapt and adjust course.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Reality doesn’t match your fantasy. Rest and review. Shift plans to adapt. Consider how you want things to go. What would it take?
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Patiently work through a team challenge. Ease up on imaginative suggestions. Focus on practical priorities. Get support when needed. Friends provide a boost.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Provide stability and leadership at work. You can resolve a professional puzzle. You have what you need. Focus creative energy toward practical results.
